Diogo Jota, Liverpool Football Player, Dies in Car Crash in Spain at 28

Liverpool striker and Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota, 28, died in a car accident close to Zamora in northwestern Spain early Thursday morning, as well as his 26-year-old brother, the Portuguese Football Federation has verified.

The accident took place around midnight when a Lamborghini swerved off the road and caught fire, reported the regional fire department of Castile and Leon. The two men were found dead at the scene by emergency responders.

We lost two champions. Their passing is the irreversible loss of Portuguese football," the Portuguese Football Federation declared in an emotional release. "We shall do all we can to vindicate their memory day by day."

Spanish officials informed Reuters that though the identities are not officially established, all evidence points to the victims being Jota and his brother. The bodies have been sent to a forensic center in Zamora to be autopsied.

The devastating news follows just days after Jota's wedding on June 28. The mercurial forward played a key role in Liverpool's Premier League title-winning season last season and had earlier helped the Merseyside club achieve FA Cup and League Cup success.

Since coming to Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, Jota netted 65 times in 182 games in all competitions. Internationally, he was an integral part of Portugal, racking up 49 caps and winning the UEFA Nations League twice.

The football community is in shock at the untimely death of one of its shining stars and fan favorite on and off the field.