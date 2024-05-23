Is Dhoni Starting His Own Team? Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Shocked

The crucial match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to qualify for the playoffs has been heartbreaking for CSK fans, as they were eliminated after a poor performance despite having a decent season overall this year.

With speculations about this match being the last time we see Dhoni on the field, it was another heartbreak for fans. While no CSK representative or Dhoni himself has commented on the announcement, a shocker came when Dhoni posted on his Facebook about starting his own team.

The post was in collaboration with the French automotive company Citroën. The post went viral on social media, sparking speculations about whether Dhoni is buying a new team. A team in collaboration with Citroën seems possible, considering Dhoni is the brand ambassador for the company.

While Dhoni played in the 2024 T20 league with a muscle tear and severe back pain, he is still considered to be in great fitness by CSK representatives.

A team with Dhoni as the owner or coach would be the most anticipated news for cricket fans worldwide. A new addition to the IPL league, coming from a legend of the sport like MS Dhoni, will surely create waves all across.