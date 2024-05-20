Is Dhoni Retiring from IPL? What We Know So Far

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s fans were left disappointed after the five-time IPL winning team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 following their defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Despite the last minute thrashing by the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former Indian Skipper MS Dhoni, their side could not beat the Bengaluru-based team to qualify for the playoffs. It left many wondering whether this was MS Dhoni's final IPL match.

While both the teams, CSK and RCB are level-pegging on points, Bengaluru has the edge over Chennai in terms of their run rate, which secured their play-off berth.

The CSK exit from the IPL 2024 has led to speculations that this was Dhoni's last match in the tournament. Neither the legendary wicket-keeper batter Dhoni has hinted that he was retiring from the IPL nor any representative from the CSK franchise issued any clarification.

"Dhoni has not discussed IPL retirement with anyone in CSK till now. He has informed the management that he will announce his decision in some time soon. We are happy that the cricketer is maintaining his fitness,” a senior CSK official Kashi Vishwanath was quoted as saying by several media houses..

We have seen how quick Dhoni was between the wickets. Several legendary cricketers have disapproved of the Impact Player rule. We are not sure what the legendary wicket-keeper is thinking. However, we will accept his decision, “ the official added.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Abhishek and Rahul in particular took the game on to basically win the powerplay, says Vettori

