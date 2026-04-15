CSK Return to Form with Dominant Win Over Struggling KKR

Chennai Super Kings have made a solid comeback in IPL 2026 after a disappointing start to the season. The five-time champions had lost their first three matches but have now bounced back with consecutive wins, showing signs of returning to form.

In their latest match, Chennai faced Kolkata Knight Riders and delivered a dominant performance. Batting first, CSK posted an impressive total of 196 runs, putting pressure on the opposition right from the start.

The top order played a crucial role, with Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, and Dewald Brevis contributing valuable runs to build a strong foundation. Their attacking approach ensured CSK set a challenging target.

In response, Kolkata struggled throughout the chase and failed to show intent. Their batting lineup collapsed under pressure, managing only 160 runs and falling short by 30 runs. None of their players could make a significant impact, resulting in another disappointing defeat.

With this win, Chennai Super Kings have improved their position on the points table, registering two wins in recent matches. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders continue to struggle, remaining at the bottom after losing all five of their games so far.

Despite the victory, CSK are still placed in the lower half of the table and will need to maintain this winning momentum in the coming matches. The expected return of MS Dhoni could further strengthen the team and boost their chances as the tournament progresses.