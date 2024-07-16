BCCI to Ban These Ads in Cricket Stadium!

The Union Health Ministry is planning to send a report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructing the ban on Tobacco ads in cricket stadiums.

The report says that the Union Health Ministry is planning to instruct the BCCI to stop advertising and hoarding smokeless tobacco. A report by Live Mint says that during cricket matches, hoardings at the venues advertise a variety of tobacco brands, many of which are supported by previous cricket players and Bollywood superstars. The report went on to say that one of the main justifications for the potential ministry action is that this kind of ad hominem for tobacco goods is subtly directed towards children.

"Cricket matches are popular among the young population. There have been multiple instances where surrogate smokeless tobacco ads are being displayed during cricket matches, and celebrity endorsements are happening. This tends to attract the youths indirectly. The health ministry's DGHS may communicate to the BCCI urging them to stop showing tobacco-related ads in any form," a report quoted by an official.



The official continued by stating, "India is a country that takes a comprehensive approach to tackle the use of smokeless tobacco products or related products, but more needs to be done," explaining how these ads are affecting youngsters.

According to the Cable Television Network Rules and as per Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), broadcasting these kinds of commercials is forbidden. The act also outlaws promoting these goods in movies, TV shows, or over-the-top platforms, either directly or indirectly.

