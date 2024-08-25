Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urges countrymen to ‘Cheer for Bharat’ at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Sunday was an important day for Indian sports as the largest-ever contingent of athletes departed from the national capital New Delhi to represent the country at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya extended the best wishes to the 84-member contingent and urged the country to 'Cheer for Bharat,' at the event.

“Namaste, the Paris Paralympics is set to begin. India’s biggest contingent ever, consisting of 84 athletes, who are going to give their best at the Paralympics need our support, to give them confidence by cheering the chant Cheer For Bharat,” said Mandaviya in a video posted on X.

This formidable team, comprising athletes from various disciplines including badminton, athletics, cycling, and more, is set to make India proud on the global stage.

Following their outstanding performance at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, where they secured 19 medals, the Indian team is more determined than ever. Expectations are high as the team aims to surpass the 25-medal mark in Paris. With months of rigorous training behind them, the athletes are prepared and motivated to achieve new heights.

Key officials from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) are also part of the delegation. PCI president Devendra Jhajharia, PCI secretary Jaywant, Chef de Mission Satya Prakash Sangwan, along other prominent members, departed on Sunday, standing united with the athletes as they embark on this remarkable journey.

The Paris Paralympics are scheduled to begin on August 28 and will continue until September 8.

