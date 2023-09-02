Special police probe in Rameshwaram after NIA raid on terror module

Chennai, Sept 2 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ branch police is probing the accomplices, friends and relatives of a Rameswaram-based youth whose premises was raided by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday in a suspected terror module case.

The NIA raided the premises of the youth after intelligence inputs indicated his involvement in collecting funds for buying land in Afghanisthan as a move to be part of Al-Qaeda and other terror outfits in that country.

The premier investigation agency has carried out raids in premises of suspected terror modules in four states –Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Friday on the basis of intelligence inputs on fund mobilsation for Al-Qaeda. The searches were conducted in three places in Maharashtra and one place each in the other states.

The fund mobilisation is, according to intelligence agencies, for Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (ALQIS) and Tehrek- E- Taliban.

These organisations, according to Central agencies has been planning to recruit youths and to spread terror and panic in India.

The Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ branch, which is an elite force of the state police, is probing the antecedents of the suspected youth, his connections in other districts of the state as well as his family members, friends and relatives.

A senior officer of the state police told IANS that the police have taken the matter seriously and is probing all aspects related to the case. He also said that the state police had a few days before conducting searches in some areas in Coimbatore. He said that this was following the investigation into the Deepavali eve car bomb blast in which 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin was charred to death near a temple at Ukkadam. He was planning for a major suicide attack in a busy Deepavali market but his lack of experience led to the detonation of the bomb much before the destination.

