Typhoon Saola slams Macau

Macao, Sep 2 (IANS) Strong winds and heavy downpours hit Macau early Saturday morning as the typhoon Saola slammed the city.

Border ports linking Macau and its neighboring mainland city of Zhuhai have suspended customs clearance services since Friday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local schools postponed the beginning of the new semester normally scheduled on the first day of September. Three cross-sea bridges were closed. Buses gradually stopped services on Friday afternoon. Ferry services were called off. A total of 106 flights were canceled.

Earlier, the Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau hoisted Signal No. 10, the highest level of warning, at 1:00 a.m. local time due to approaching of super Typhoon Saola

At 6:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, the bureau issued a No. 8 signal for Typhoon Saola, saying it was located about 70 km southwest of Macau and moving away.

