Special Olympics Bharat sends off largest ever Indian contingent for World Winter Games

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Special Olympics Bharat, on Wednesday, organised a grand send-off ceremony for the 49-member contingent (comprising 30 athletes and 19 support staff members) ready to represent India at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 in Turin, Italy.

The ceremony was graced by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, President of Special Olympics Bharat, Mallika Nadda and Executive Director of Special Olympics Bharat, V.K. Mahendru.

“Our incredible Indian athletes participating in the Special Olympics World Games embody the spirit of determination, resilience, and excellence. Your dedication and passion inspire the nation, proving that true strength lies in the courage to push boundaries. The entire nation is extremely excited to witness you all in action. Fly the tricolor high with your success, the entire country is backing you," said Mandaviya.

The Special Olympics Winter World Games, scheduled to take place in Italy from March 8 to 15 will see 30 players from Team India, participating across 6 sports disciplines - Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Floorball, Short-track Speed Skating, Snowboarding and Snowshoeing. Special Olympics World Winter Games will bring together 1500 athletes from 102 countries, who will compete in eight sports disciplines.

The present dignitaries offered the Indian athletes their best wishes, and motivated them with their words as they get ready to make the nation proud with their success on the global stage. Athletes were also honoured with garlands and were gifted traditional Himachali Woolen Camps as a symbol of good luck at the end of the ceremony.

“Our athletes are an inspiration to the nation, showcasing the power of determination and sportsmanship. We have seen your entire journey and how you overcame every struggle and challenge that was thrown your way to reach this pedestal.

"Remind yourself of the resilience you bear in yourself, in difficult times and you will be able to cross every hurdle. All our best wishes are with you as you attempt to write your name in history books,” said Mallika.

