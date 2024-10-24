A special moment for South Africa: Markram reflects on historic Test win vs Bangladesh

Dhaka, Oct 24 (IANS) Stand-in captain Aiden Markram hailed South Africa's first Test win in the subcontinent in a decade as a "special moment" for the team as the players basked in the glory following their seven-wicket triumph against the hosts at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

South Africa ended a decade-long drought in the Indian subcontinent with a commanding seven-wicket win over Bangladesh. This triumph at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium marked South Africa's first Test win in the region since 2014.

Reflecting on the historic win, Markram praised the efforts of his team, particularly given their relative inexperience in the challenging conditions of the subcontinent. "I think it’s special. We’ve got a pretty young, or slightly experienced group, so to come to the subcontinent and get a result creates a nice buzz in the change room," said Markram, who stepped in as captain for the injured Temba Bavuma.

The Proteas dominated with bat and ball, wrapping up the match before lunch on the fourth day. This victory not only halted a 15-match winless streak in subcontinental conditions but also moved South Africa up to fourth in the World Test Championship standings, positioning them strongly for a shot at the final in 2025. "I've been playing now for a couple of years and never won in the subcontinent, so it is a special moment for us," he said. "It gives us belief that we can compete in conditions where the odds are maybe stacked against us."

With the second Test set to begin in Chittagong on Tuesday, South Africa is now eyeing back-to-back victories to solidify their position in the World Test Championship standings.

The win against Bangladesh lifted spirits and boosted the team’s chances of qualifying for the prestigious final at Lord’s in London next year. Home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan will provide further opportunities for South Africa to strengthen their claim.

"A lot of the game is played from confidence and belief and a mental side of things, so I think that this win will help a lot of us moving forward," Markram explained. "We will see if we can put back-to-back performances together because that's ultimately what makes a really good team."

