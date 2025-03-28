Spanish court acquits Dani Alves of sexual assault charges on appeal

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Brazilian footballer Dani Alves has won his appeal against a sexual assault conviction, with a Spanish court overturning the ruling on Friday. The decision, which cited "insufficient evidence", marks a significant reversal in the high-profile case that had captivated global attention.

Alves, a former Barcelona and Brazil international star, had been found guilty in February 2024 of raping a woman in a nightclub in December 2022. The conviction resulted in a prison sentence of four years and six months. However, throughout the legal process, the footballer consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining his innocence during the three-day trial.

Following his conviction, Alves was granted provisional release in March 2024 on a bail of 1 million euros (USD 1.08 million), as his legal team prepared to take the case to a higher court. On Friday, that court ruled in his favor, stating that there was "insufficient evidence" to uphold the previous verdict.

The Catalan high court highlighted inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s testimony, particularly in aspects that could be objectively verified through video recordings. The ruling explicitly stated that some of the claims made "did not correspond to reality," ultimately leading to the dismissal of the charges.

With his acquittal, Alves is now free to leave Spain as all travel restrictions previously imposed on him have been lifted. The ruling has sparked varied reactions, with legal experts noting that the decision underscores the importance of concrete evidence in criminal cases.

However, the case may not be entirely over, as the prosecution has the right to challenge the decision before Spain’s Supreme Court.

