South Korea's PM urges proactive measures as typhoon approaches peninsula

Seoul, Aug 19 (IANS) South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday instructed officials to closely monitor Typhoon Jongdari, which is anticipated to begin impacting the Korean Peninsula starting the day after.

He urged officials to conduct thorough inspections, and proactively secure seashores and other vulnerable areas to "prevent any casualties". Additionally, he instructed them to take measures to protect fishing infrastructure, buildings and other structures from strong winds, Yonhap news agency reported.

Han also highlighted the importance of safeguarding regions still recovering from last month's heavy rains to prevent further damage.

Typhoon Jongdari, located over waters some 200 kilometres west of Japan's Okinawa as of 3 p.m. on Monday, is currently moving northward, heading toward the western side of the Korean Peninsula, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The typhoon is forecast to pass over waters southwest of Jeju Island around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and continue moving northward before weakening to a tropical low-pressure system over waters southwest of Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Late Monday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety convened a meeting to discuss measures for minimising the typhoon's impact. They advised the public to avoid dangerous areas near the shore to ensure safety.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.