South Korean Oppn lawmakers to launch hunger strike for Prez Yoon's removal from office

Seoul, March 11 (IANS) Some lawmakers of South Korean Opposition parties said on Tuesday they will stage a hunger strike calling for a verdict by the Constitutional Court to officially remove impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his failed bid to impose martial law.

A group of Opposition lawmakers, including from the main rivals Democratic Party (DP), the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party, told reporters that they will go on a hunger strike urging the court to swiftly dismiss Yoon, who was released from detention last Saturday.

Yoon's release came as another court allowed him to stand trial without physical detention, citing some questions about the legality of investigations over his charges.

"Yoon Suk Yeol must return to jail," they said, calling on the court to "immediately detain Yoon, the mastermind behind the insurrection."

They also demanded the resignation of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, who released Yoon, and said the ruling People Power Party (PPP) should be disbanded, accusing it of obstructing Yoon's impeachment.

Earlier in the day, the DP and the Rebuilding Korea Party set up tents in Gwanghwamun in Seoul to continue with their outdoor rallies.

DP Reps. Park Hong-bae and Kim Moon-soo said they decided to shave their heads later in the day, demanding Yoon's removal from office, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the PPP said it has no plans to stage rallies or take any "collective action" in response to the Opposition.

"If there is a particular issue, we may take collective action, but we will have various meetings to express our position, so unlike the DP, we will not resort to street rallies or hunger strikes to pressure the Constitutional Court," PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong told reporters after a general meeting of the party's lawmakers.

Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3. He was also alleged to have sent military troops to the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from voting down the martial law declaration and to have planned to arrest key political figures.

