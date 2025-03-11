New Zealand trio Gaze, Jensen, James ruled out of Sri Lanka T20ls

Auckland, March 11 (IANS) New Zealand women have suffered a triple blow with injuries ruling out wicketkeeper-batter Izzy Gaze (hip flexor), pace bowler Hayley Jensen (hip flexor), and batter Bella James (quadricep) from the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

"Wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis and left-arm seamer Bree Illing, who made their international debuts during last week’s ODI series, will replace Gaze and Jensen for the T20I series, while 22-year-old Central Hinds allrounder and former New Zealand A representative Flora Devonshire receives her maiden call up, replacing James," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

In just her first three international matches, Inglis took five catches behind the stumps and scored 43 runs across two innings, while Illing took four wickets, twice dismissing Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu.

Regular wicketkeeper Gaze, who played as a batter only during the ODI series, sprained her left hip flexor when fielding during the third ODI against Sri Lanka. Her rehabilitation timelines are being reviewed.

"Assessments have also determined that Jensen and James’ injuries, which ruled them out of the ODI series, require further rehabilitation before returning to play," the statement added.

White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer said the injuries were unfortunate and disappointing.

"We’re all feeling for Izzy, Hayley and Bella. It’s disappointing for the team and the players, but I know those three have the determination and resilience to bounce back," said Sawyer.

Sawyer said Illing and Inglis had shown they are ready for T20I cricket. "Bree and Polly had a really positive start to their ODI career. They both showed great intent and execution, and I’m confident they’re ready to take on this next challenge."

He said Devonshire was an exciting prospect. "Flora’s shown a lot of all-round potential at the domestic level and is another exciting young player that has qualities consistent with what we’re looking for in the White Ferns."

The T20I series kicks off on March 14 in Christchurch, followed by the second match at the same venue on March 16. The series then concludes in Dunedin with the final T20I on March 18.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.