South Korean Defence Minister nominee vows to militarily support gov efforts to establish peace

Seoul, July 15 (IANS) South Korean Defence Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back pledged Tuesday to militarily support the government's push to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and mend strained ties with North Korea.

"(If I take office), I will militarily support the government's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula," Ahn told a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

The minister nominee emphasised the importance of leaving doors open for engagement with the North, Yonhap news agency reported.

"While establishing deterrence based on immense military power, a door for dialogue to ease tension and build trust should be left open," Ahn said, vowing to seek "strength-based" and "sustainable" peace.

Ahn, a five-term lawmaker, was tapped as President Lee Jae Myung's first defense minister last month.

He is the first civilian defence chief to be nominated in 64 years for the post that has been generally taken by retired military generals.

Meanwhile, President Lee Jae Myung has tapped a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party as land minister and the head of a travel platform as culture minister, the presidential office said Friday, completing the nomination of all 19 members of his first Cabinet.

Rep. Kim Yun-duk of the ruling Democratic Party was tapped to lead the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, told reporters. Kim, a three-term lawmaker who has served on the National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, is expected to address real estate issues from the perspective of ordinary citizens rather than as an academic or bureaucrat, according to the office.

