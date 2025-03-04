South Korean acting President urges govt-parliament-private cooperation to face 'America First' policy

Sejong, March 4 (IANS) South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday called for concerted efforts from the government, the National Assembly and the private sector to respond effectively to a shifting international landscape, which he said is driven by the "America First" policy.

"These days, I have become keenly aware of the harsh international order, in which there are no eternal allies or eternal enemies," Choi said during a Cabinet meeting, emphasising the need for "unity" that he said is the key to South Korea's survival and prosperity.

His remarks followed US President Donald Trump's decision to pause military assistance to Ukraine after a contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump also announced plans to impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico in line with his "reciprocal" tariff measures, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We must face the reality that relying solely on the goodwill of major powers and allies will not fully protect our national security, industries or technologies," Choi added.

Choi stressed that the government, the National Assembly and the private sector must join forces to respond effectively to the ongoing trade war triggered by US tariff measures.

He also called for bipartisan cooperation on urgent issues, including pension reform and legislation to exempt semiconductor workers from the country's 52-hour workweek system.

In a positive development, Choi announced that Seoul and Washington have agreed to establish a working-level consultative body to discuss tariff measures and enhance bilateral cooperation in various industries, including shipbuilding.

Choi cited his recent video conference with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and a meeting last week between visiting Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington.

