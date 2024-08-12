South Korea, Colombia discuss bilateral ties, cooperation in high-level policy talks

Seoul, Aug 12 (IANS) Senior diplomats of South Korea and Colombia on Monday discussed efforts to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation in areas like economy and development aid, in their policy talks that resumed after a four-year pandemic-driven hiatus.

The high-level policy dialogue was led by First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun and his Colombian counterpart, Jorge Rojas Rodriguez, for broad discussions on the issues of mutual interest, the South Korean foreign ministry said in a release, Yonhap news agency reported.

During the talks, Kim proposed the two countries continue to work together to enhance the bilateral relationship in a forward-looking manner, based on the friendship built upon even since Colombia sent its troops to South Korea to fight the Soviet Union-backed North Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Kim also hoped that South Korea would be able to increase its contribution to the infrastructure development in Colombia, noting Korea's participation in transportation and various other industrial projects in the Latin American country over the past years.

Rojas, in response, expressed hope that cooperation with South Korea will further deepen in future-related sectors, such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and science and technology fields.

The two sides also agreed to redouble efforts to promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Monday's talks were the first such policy dialogue since 2020 when the two countries had the previous talks via virtual links due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

