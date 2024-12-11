South Korea: Assembly Speaker announces parliamentary probe into martial law declaration by Prez

Seoul, Dec 11 (IANS) South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said Wednesday he has invoked the authority to conduct a parliamentary probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law last week.

Woo also called for the prompt formation of a special committee to handle the parliamentary investigation, Yonhap news agency reported.

Woo told reporters that a parliamentary probe is needed to secure a "public testimony" from Yoon over the December 3 imposition of martial law.

A parliamentary official said the Assembly plans to conduct the probe as swiftly as possible given the severity of the situation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.