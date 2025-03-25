South Korea: Anti-Yoon farmers stage rally with tractor-laden trucks

Seoul, March 25 (IANS) A group of farmers calling for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment rallied with tractor-laden trucks in southern Seoul on Tuesday, ahead of a highly anticipated court ruling.

The Korean Peasants League members drove their trucks, which carried tractors, to Namtaeryeong pass but were unable to proceed further north as police blocked their march due to concerns over potential clashes with Yoon's supporters.

The farmers had initially marched toward downtown Seoul to hold a rally near Gwanghwamun gate in the evening, but were stopped by police at the southern gateway to the capital.

According to an unofficial police estimate, around 1,000 farmers gathered at the Namtaeryeong Pass, where they were met by approximately 200 people opposing Yoon's impeachment.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency deployed some 1,700 riot police from 27 units, while the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency also dispatched nine units to the scene, Yonhap news agency reported.

Tensions remain high between the opposing groups as the Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Yoon's impeachment in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, South Korean Acting President Han Duck-soo called on the nation to respect the Constitutional Court's decision on suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment regardless of the outcome.

Han issued the call during a meeting with public safety-related ministers and officials, as the court is expected to rule soon on whether to uphold or dismiss Yoon's impeachment over his brief imposition of martial law in December.

"Regardless of the outcome of the Constitutional Court's decision, it must be respected as a legal judgment made in line with democratic procedures," the Acting President said.

"Moreover, it must be a starting point for our society to unite beyond division and confrontation."

Han pleaded with the public to express their opinions in an orderly and peaceful manner within the boundaries set by the Constitution and the law, noting there are growing concerns about illegal and violent acts taking place during rallies and protests surrounding the ruling.

Meanwhile, Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's criminal trial on insurrection charges will formally begin on April 14.

The Seoul Central District Court announced the date during the second pre-trial hearing, saying the first formal hearing would be held that day on charges that Yoon incited an insurrection through his brief imposition of martial law in December.

