Five Maoist operatives held in joint operation by Bihar STF and Aurangabad police

Patna, March 25 (IANS) In a major crackdown against Maoist activities, a joint operation by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Aurangabad district police led to the arrest of five Maoist operatives belonging to the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) on Tuesday, officials said.

The arrests were made during raids conducted in the Mali and Nabinagar police station areas of Aurangabad district.

Nabinagar Station House Officer (SHO), Arun Kumar, told IANS that the arrests were made on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals include Baliram -- a resident of Bela Khaira village, Krishna Pal — a resident of Bairia village, Mithlesh Yadav — a resident of Birbal Vigha village, Naresh Ram — a resident of Pachhiyari village, and Chhotu Singh -- a resident of Chandragar (Palamu, Jharkhand).

The first four Maoists are natives of Aurangabad district.

The joint team also seized several firearms and ammunition from the arrested individuals, including three 315-bore rifles, one thornet, one country-made rifle, 13 live bullets, one walkie-talkie, seven military uniforms and other items.

This operation follows an earlier breakthrough when Mithlesh Kumar Singh, Chotan Kumar, and Lallu Singh, also from the JJMP, were arrested in the Nabinagar police station area of Aurangabad.

The arrests are linked to a case registered on March 8, 2025, at the Nabinagar police station.

On March 8, 2025, 10 to 12 Naxal operatives dressed in police uniforms demanded levy (extortion money) from the clerk of Triveni Engineers Private Limited, a company engaged in the construction of the North Koel Canal near Kandi village in Nabinagar.

The Maoist leaders allegedly threatened dire consequences if the demanded amount would not be paid.

The extortion was reportedly carried out in the name of a wanted Maoist operative Nitesh, a member of the CPI (Maoist) Koel Son Sub Zonal Committee.

A combination of technical analysis and intelligence gathering revealed that a special group of JJMP Maoists had orchestrated the extortion under the guise of Maoists.

Acting swiftly on this intelligence, the STF and Aurangabad police conducted raids leading to the arrests.

Krishna Pal and Naresh Ram are known offenders with several cases already registered against them in Aurangabad district, for which charge sheets have been filed.

The criminal history of the other arrested individuals is currently being verified, with additional information being sought from Jharkhand.

The Bihar Police emphasised that the arrests mark a significant blow to Maoist operations in the region.

Efforts to collect further intelligence on the group's activities are underway.

