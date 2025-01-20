South Korea: 86 protesters who stormed court over Yoon's formal arrest apprehended

Seoul, Jan 20 (IANS) A total of 86 angry supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have been apprehended for storming a court and are likely to face severe legal consequences, sources said.

From Saturday to early Sunday, police arrested the protesters for breaking into the Seoul Western District Court in anger over the court's decision to formally arrest Yoon for his failed martial law attempt, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon's supporters forcefully entered the court by climbing over walls and breaking windows while hurling plastic chairs, trash and other objects, and spraying a fire extinguisher at police officers stationed around the building.

They were part of an estimated crowd of 44,000 supporters of Yoon who had gathered outside the court Saturday as the impeached president attended a hearing regarding the extension of his detention.

Some protestors engaged in physical altercations with police officers as they tried to breach the court grounds, ignoring repeated warnings from law enforcement that their actions could result in arrest or potentially trigger a crowd crush.

According to sources, the arrested protesters face charges ranging from minor offenses, such as damaging public property -- punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine of 5 million won ($3,400) -- to more severe charges.

In the most serious cases, they could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of 15 million won for riot-related offenses.

Some journalists who covered the incident, including those from Yonhap News Agency, and broadcasters KBS, MBC and MBN, were found to have been assaulted and threatened by protesters.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Prosecutors Office described the violence against law enforcement and vandalism as "grave crimes" that undermine the rule of law and the judicial system. It has instructed the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office to set up a team to "sternly" address the matter and said prosecutors would work closely with the police on the investigation.

Police also formed a special investigation team to probe the incident and determine further actions against those involved. They said they would deal "sternly" with those who broke the law.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday apprehended a man who climbed over the wall of the Constitutional Court for a suspected break-in of the building. The Constitutional Court has been deliberating whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment or reinstate him.

Police also arrested a man who possessed a crowbar at an exit of Anguk subway station near the Constitutional Court, and another man was caught in front of the court building on suspected obstruction of official duties.

It is not currently known whether the three apprehended men in the vicinity of the court are Yoon supporters.

In a message to reporters, the Seoul Western District Court said it will return to normal operations Monday and scheduled trials will be held as planned. But access to the court using vehicles will not be allowed Monday, and visitors will be subject to identification checks, it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.