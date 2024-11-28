South Korea: 11 injured in 53-car pile-up in Wonju amid heavy snow

Seoul, Nov 28 (IANS) Eleven people were injured after 53 cars were involved in a pile-up on a roadway in the eastern city of Wonju amid heavy snow, authorities said.

According to police and firefighting authoritieshe, the multi-vehicle crash occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on a carriageway in Wonju, 86 kilometres southeast of Seoul, and 11 sustained injuries,Yonhap news agency reported.

Three of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, they added.

The accident was presumed to have been caused by an icy road following snow, though a probe is under way into the exact cause of the case.

The authorities issued a heavy snow advisory for the day and part of the city received up to 15 centimetres of precipitation.

