Potential US missile deployment in Japan would pose threat to Russian security: Russian Spokesperson

Moscow, Nov 28 (IANS) The deployment of US medium-range missiles in Japan would pose a threat to Russia's security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova noted that Russia has repeatedly warned the Japanese side of such cooperation, adding that, in response, Russia would be forced to "take the necessary appropriate steps to strengthen its own defense capabilities," Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesperson also referred to Russia's updated nuclear deterrence doctrine to understand the potential actions Moscow might take.

Previously, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said Russia is considering possibly deploying medium-range and short-range missiles in Asia if US missiles appear in the same region.

