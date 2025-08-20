South Africa spinner Subrayen reported for suspect bowling action

Cairns, Aug 20 (IANS) South Africa’s off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen has been reported for a suspect bowling action following the first ODI against Australia on Tuesday. In a statement on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said the match officials’ report in Cairns cited concerns over the legality of Subrayen’s bowling action.

“Subrayen will undergo an Independent Assessment of his bowling action at an ICC Accredited Testing facility to determine the legality of his bowling action,” further said the ICC.

Subrayen made his debut in a 50-over international game in the first ODI against Australia at the Cazalys Stadium, which South Africa won by a mammoth 98 runs. Subrayen, 31, bowled ten overs for figures of 1-46 and grabbed the wicket of Australia’s left-handed opener Travis Head, who was stumped out after attempting to charge down the crease.

Subrayen had also made his Test debut this year against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, where he was successful in picking four wickets in the first innings, as South Africa won by an innings and 236 runs.

The development comes as a big blow for South Africa, who are already without their fast-bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who was ruled out of the three-match series due to inflammation in his right ankle.

South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after a commanding 98-run victory in Cairns, led by veteran left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj’s brilliant 5-33, which has also taken him to the top place in the ICC men’s bowling rankings.

The thumping result for the visitors came after Australia’s 2-1 triumph in the preceding T20I series. The second ODI will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 22, with the final match scheduled to be held at the same venue on August 24.

Meanwhile, Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against South Africa.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday that Zampa was found guilty of violating Article 2.3 of the Code, which relates to the “use of an audible obscenity during an international match.”

“One demerit point has been added to Zampa’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” said the ICC.

