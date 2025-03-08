South Africa to leverage G20 presidency for tourism, economic growth, global partnerships

Johannesburg, March 8 (IANS) South Africa will use its G20 presidency to promote tourism, address national priorities, and strengthen South-South cooperation, a senior government official said.

Thandi Morake, deputy minister of international relations and cooperation, made the remarks at the University of Venda in Limpopo Province during a G20 outreach programme. South Africa assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2024, and will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in November 2025.

"The G20 is a relevant and very important platform for South Africa to pursue its national, continental, and multilateral interests," stressed Morake.

Calling the G20 presidency "the largest national project that South Africa has ever undertaken," she said, "this project is expected to have significant economic benefits for South Africa, notably for the tourism, transport, restaurant, entertainment, and hospitality industries, with global visibility in all nine provinces."

"A number of direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created during this period and beyond," she added.

With more than 40 heads of state and numerous ministers set to attend the 2025 summit, Morake said South Africans have an opportunity to showcase their culture, heritage, tourism, and innovation, while demonstrating the country's technological, industrial, and commercial advancements. She noted that some delegates may return for private visits after experiencing South Africa during the summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

"At a continental level, and to advance South-South relations, South Africa is using its G20 presidency to shine the spotlight on the African Union's Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, and to champion the aspirations and interests of the developing world in general," Morake said.

"The interests of the developing world include achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda, including its Sustainable Development Goals, food and energy security, industrialisation, increased trade and investment to support the creation of jobs and social security," she said.

She also pointed out that South Africa's G20 presidency should help drive inclusive growth, reduce poverty, tackle the rising cost of living, and strengthen the country's governance and development agenda.

Phophi Ramathuba, premier of Limpopo Province, noted that her province is ready to "engage with the world" and capitalise on opportunities created by the G20 presidency. She added that outreach engagements will strengthen ties, advance collaboration, and ensure that global economic policies translate into meaningful opportunities for local communities.

Friday's outreach program was attended by diplomatic representatives from a dozen countries. South Africa is conducting these engagements to raise public awareness about the potential benefits of its G20 presidency.

