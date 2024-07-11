Sourav Ganguly buys Kolkata Royal Tigers team in Indian Racing Festival

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Indian Racing Festival, a motorsport event in India gearing up for its third season, received a major shot in the arm with former India cricket captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly becoming an owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers Racing team ahead of the 2024 season.

With eight city-based teams -- Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad -- set to compete from August to November this year.

Kolkata is set to participate for the first time, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the association, Ganguly said "I am truly excited to embark on this journey with the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival. Motorsports has always been a passion of mine while this opportunity not only allows me to contribute to the growth of motorsport in Kolkata but also aligns with my belief in fostering a culture of excellence and sportsmanship.

"Together with the Kolkata Royal Tigers, we aim to build a strong legacy in the Indian Racing Festival and inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts, making the Kolkata Royal Tigers a formidable force in the Festival"

The Indian Racing Festival, conceptualised by Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd., is a meticulously curated motorsport event designed to captivate the growing motorsport fan base in India. The festival encompasses two main championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

"We are thrilled to announce Sourav Ganguly as the owner of the Kolkata franchise. His visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, shaped by years of legendary cricketing success, brings unparalleled dynamism to the Indian Racing Festival. Ganguly’s influence is set to inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts across India, igniting passion and driving young athletes towards greatness.

"Additionally, his association is expected to significantly enhance awareness of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) among a broader audience, further solidifying its position as a premier motorsport event in India," stated Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL.

Ganguly, who has an illustrious career representing India in over 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, is known for his ability to nurture young talent and lead teams to victory. His involvement in the Indian Racing Festival, alongside his ownership of Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan, underscores his commitment to fostering sports in India.

He also urged fans to come out in large numbers to watch the races and support the drivers.

