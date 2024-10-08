Sonu Nigam shares his Navratri routine in the company of music legends

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Playback singer Sonu Nigam, who recently graced the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ along with Shreya Ghoshal, has shared his routine during the festival of Diwali.

On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram and shared two videos detailing his routine. In the videos he can be seen praying, and applying ‘teeka’ to the portraits of music legends like Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, his mother Shobha Nigam.

He also applied teeka to the childhood picture of King of Pop Michael Jackson when he was a part of the Jackson 5. The monochromatic picture shows a young MJ sitting in front of the piano as he flashes his smile for the camera.

Sonu Nigam wrote in the caption, “My typical day during Navratras captured by my daughter @teeshanigam #navratri2024 #MaaApneDwareBulaLeMujhe”.

There’s also a portrait of the late music mogul Gulshan Kumar. Interestingly, Sonu and Gulshan’s son, the head-honcho of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar came at loggerheads during the pandemic in 2020 when Sonu shared a video of himself bashing Bhushan, indirectly calling the latter, a "music mafia" on social media.

However, the two buried the hatchets, and Sonu went on to lend his voice to the reprised version of ‘Accha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka’ which was his claim to fame in the early 1990s.

Sonu considers Gulshan Kumar to be the father figure in his life as Gulshan was the one to give him a break in Delhi while he entered into the business of cassettes in the early 1980s and used his voice for the cover version of popular Hindi film songs especially that of Sonu’s idol, Mohammed Rafi. Gulshan converted the small scale business of a cassette and audio records shop to a vast empire of Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited which later became T-Series.

Gulshan was assassinated in the August of 1997 when he was gunned down by assailants including Rauf and Abdul Rashid. The Mumbai police also suspected the involvement of the music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan of having paid for the murder due to a personal dispute as they fled the country shortly after the murder.

