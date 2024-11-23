Sonali Bendre named co-owner of Chennai Smashers in Tennis Premier League

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Film actress Sonali Bendre has been announced as the co-owner of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) franchise, Chennai Smashers. The sixth season of the Tennis Premier League is set to take place at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai from December 3 to 8.

The Bollywood star’s involvement in the franchise as co-owner, alongside Dharmender Goel and Vipul Bansal, was announced at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Saturday.

Speaking about the league and her involvement with Chennai Smashers, Sonali Bendre said, “I have always enjoyed watching tennis. My love for the sport deepened when my son started playing. I've always believed that sports are a powerful way to instil discipline in children's lives. This is why I'm excited to partner with the team behind the Tennis Premier League in their mission to encourage kids to step out and get active.”

She also shed some light on her involvement with the league since its inception. Sonali stated, “I have been involved with the Tennis Premier League (TPL) since its inception and have witnessed its remarkable growth year after year. Over the years, I knew I wanted to be more involved. That's why I'm thrilled to partner with High Tech Sports Pvt Ltd to co-own the Chennai Smashers.”

“Chennai has a special place in my heart, with its rich history of producing iconic teams. I'm excited to bring that same spirit to the Smashers and together with my partners and our wonderful players, we hope to build a great, supportive community of fans. With the upcoming season just around the corner in December at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, we're working tirelessly to create an unforgettable experience for tennis enthusiasts across India,” she added.

