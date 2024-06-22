Sonakshi will not convert to Islam after marrying Zaheer Iqbal, says groom's father

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding on June 23, the actor’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, shared that the actress will not be converting to Islam and that the couple will reportedly have a civil marriage.

According to media reports, Ratansi shared that the wedding will include “neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.”

He also reportedly said in an interview that Sonakshi will not convert for sure, asserting that “religion has no role to play.”

Quashing all rumours about Shatrughan Sinha being upset with Sonakshi’s wedding plans, the veteran star finally made an appearance with Zaheer, who will soon be his son-in-law.

The two posed for the paparazzi, with Zaheer and Shatrughan first smiling and then posing outside the building.

Shatrughan also gave his blessings to his soon-to-be son-in-law.

After seven years of dating, Sonakshi and Zaheer will be getting married on Sunday, followed by a celebration at actress Shilpa Shetty’s luxurious restaurant, Bastian, in Mumbai.

Several personalities, including Huma Qureshi and Aayush Sharma, are expected to join the couple on their special day.

Talking about work, Sonakshi was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which also stars Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal Mehta.

The actress will also appear in the horror comedy 'Kakuda', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

The film is set in a curse-inflicted village in Uttar Pradesh.

In 'Kakuda', every house in the district has two doors – a normal-sized one and a smaller one.

The story revolves around a peculiar ritual that requires the opening of the smaller door of each house on Tuesday evenings. Failing to follow this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.