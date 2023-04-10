Sona Comstar's new auto driveline plant goes on stream

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) on Monday inaugurated its new plant in Pune to make driveline products for electric vehicle (EV) and non-EVs.

Spread across 10 acres in Chakan, Pune - India's automobile and manufacturing hub - the plant will be critical in scaling up capacities to fulfil the company's large and growing net order book of about Rs 23,800 crore, the company said.

The new plant has a production capacity of nearly 11.8 million gears, which is expected to reach 20.1 million differential gears by the end of FY25.

As per Ricardo's data, Sona Comstar's global market share of differential gears increased to 7.2 per cent in 2022 from 5.0 per cent in 2020.

The company dominates the Indian market for differential gears with a 60-90 per cent market share across vehicle categories.

Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar, said: "With state-of-the-art technology and an unwavering commitment to quality and technology, we are confident that this plant will set new benchmarks in the automotive industry and mark India's eminence in manufacturing on a global platform. We are proud to contribute to India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub and look forward to creating more job opportunities for the local community."

Sona Comstar recently achieved the milestone of 350 million gears produced since its inception. It started production of the precision forged differential gears at its plant in Gurgaon, Haryana, in 1999 and commenced production at its first plant in Bhosari, Pune, Maharashtra, in 2005.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.