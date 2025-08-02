Son keen on joining LAFC after Spurs exit: Report

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur legend Son Heung-Min is keen on joining Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC after announcing his decision to leave the club after 10 years.

He will play his final game, in which he will lead the team, against Newcastle United at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League expressed their interest in signing Son, but the forward is keen on joining LAFC, where former Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris currently stars and where ex-Spurs great Gareth Bale won an MLS Cup.

The United States is home to the largest Korean population outside of Asia and the biggest contingent among them lives in Los Angeles. Son would probably benefit from commercial opportunities in the U.S too, as reported by The Athletic.

The 33-year-old, who is under contract with Spurs until 2026, announced his decision to leave the club at a press conference alongside Thomas Frank in Seoul.

"I wanted to say I have decided to leave the club this summer. Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision. It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. Such amazing memories. It was so hard to make the decision.

"I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change - 10 years is a long time. I came to north London as a kid, 23 years old, such a young age. I leave this club as a grown man, a very proud man,” Son said in a press conference.

Son, who is fifth in Spurs all-time goalscoring list with 173, last season became only the seventh player in club history to make 450+ appearances, reaching 454. The South Korea international joined Spurs at the end of August 2015 and celebrated his 10th year at the club by lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy back in May, with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final in Bilbao.

