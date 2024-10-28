Social Democratic Party wins Lithuania's parliamentary runoff: Premilinary results

Vilnius, Oct 28 (IANS) Lithuania's opposition Social Democratic Party (LSDP) won the parliamentary election runoff, according to preliminary results of the Central Electoral Commission.

In the first round, LSDP won 20 seats in the Seimas, Lithuania's Parliament, and in the second round held on Sunday secured 32 single-mandate constituencies, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ruling Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats came second in the elections and will provisionally have a faction of 28 members in the Seimas.

As many as 41.31 per cent of voters cast ballots in the second round, data from the Central Electoral Commission showed on Sunday night after the polls concluded.

The turnout is higher than in the runoff round of parliamentary elections in 2020 but below this year's first-round turnout.

In 2020, 39.24 per cent of voters cast ballots in the second round, while a fortnight ago in this year's first-round election, the turnout reached 52.18 per cent.

