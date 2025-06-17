Smriti Mandhana reclaims top spot in ICC women’s ODI rankings

Dubai, June 17 (IANS) India star Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the number one position in the women’s ODI batting rankings for the first time since November 2019, according to the latest update released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old rose one spot to return to the top after South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt, slipped to joint-second place with England’s new captain Nat Siver-Brunt, following innings of 27 and 28 in the first two ODIs against the West Indies.

Mandhana now sits comfortably with 727 rating points after ending Wolvaardt’s more than six-month-long perch at the top. The India star batter has been in excellent touch of late and scored her 11th career century during the final of India's recent tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo.

Wolvaardt’s teammate, Tazmin Brits advanced five places to 27th thanks to her half-century in the first match of the three-match series, which is currently levelled after South Africa bounced back from their opening, four-wicket loss to beat the hosts by 40 runs in the second match in Barbados over the weekend.

West Indies pair Shemaine Campbelle (up seven spots to 62nd) and Qiana Joseph (up 12 spots to equal 67th) also make gains on the charts for ODI batters.

In other movements, former Proteas captain, Sune Luus struck 76 in the second match to gain seven places to 42nd in the batters list and rose seven slots to 42nd in the bowlers list. Meanwhile, the West Indies opener Qiana Joseph’s innings of 60 in their first match saw her leap 12 slots to joint-67th place.

West Indies spinner Afy Fletcher made the most significant gains in the bowlers' list. She claimed a four-wicket haul during the West Indies most recent contest against South Africa and gained four spots to rise to 19th overall on the list for ODI bowlers that is still headed by England's Sophie Ecclestone.

