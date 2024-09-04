Smita Bansal celebrates this milestone of her daughter Stasha

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Television actress Smita Bansal has recently celebrated the graduation day of her daughter Stasha Mohla, and shared glimpses from the ceremony.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Smita, who has one million followers, shared a snap of the ceremony. The picture is captioned as: "#uclgrad #graduationday".

Another photo shows her daughter Stasha posing with her maternal grandfather. She is wearing a blue dress, along with the graduation hat and robe.

The image has a caption: "Proud grand dad".

The last picture is that of Smita's husband--Ankush Mohla, her father and her brother. The trio can be seen enjoying their drinks, and smiling for the lenses.

It is captioned as: "My strength in one frame...Papa, bhai, pati".

On the work front, Smita is known for projects like-- 'Challenge', 'Tulsi', 'Itihaas', 'Amanat', 'Cincinnati Bubblaboo', 'Kora Kagaz', 'Aashirwad'.

She had essayed the role of Nivedita in one of the longest running family drama 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'. The show which aired on StarPlus was created by Ekta Kapoor, and starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in the lead roles.

Smita also portrayed the lead role in 'Sarhadein', which revolved around the similarities between the people living in two countries. The show starred Aamir Bashir, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Govind Namdev, and Vaquar Shaikh.

She was seen as Shruti in the 2002 show 'Kohi Apna Sa'. It also starred Manasi Salvi, and Narayani Shastri.

Smita has been a part of TV operas like 'Sanjivani', 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Ye Meri Life Hai', 'Twinkle Beauty Parlour Lajpat Nagar', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', ' Viraasat', 'Paani Puri', 'Balika Vadhu', 'Tum Aise Hi Rehna', 'Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost', 'Jaana Na Dil Se Door', 'Nazar', 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', and 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!'.

The 47-year-old also participated in 'Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4', and 'Nach Baliye 5'.

She is currently seen in 'Bhagya Lakshmi'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead. It airs on Zee TV.

