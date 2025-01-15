Slovak PM Fico not to visit Kyiv: Deputy House Speaker

Bratislava, Jan 15 (IANS) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico doesn't plan to visit Kyiv to discuss the halt in Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Deputy Speaker of the Slovak National Council Tibor Gaspar said.

Gaspar, who is visiting Moscow with a Slovak parliamentary delegation, told the News Agency of the Slovak Republic that a meeting in the Ukrainian capital will probably not take place due to security concerns for the Slovak prime minister, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fico proposed on Monday holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss gas transit through Ukraine which was halted recently.

In an open letter posted on social media, Fico extended the invitation to Zelensky for a joint meeting on Slovak territory near the border between Slovakia and Ukraine "preferably as soon as possible."

The meeting will "create a good foundation for an open discussion" about gas supplies to Slovakia and other countries via Ukraine, and possible technical solutions in the wake of the expiration of the contract between the relevant Ukrainian and Russian companies on December 31, 2024, Fico noted.

In response, Zelensky suggested that Fico come to Kyiv on Friday for a bilateral meeting.

According to Gaspar, the two leaders "will find a meeting place that will work for both sides."

Zelensky's decision not to renew the contract and stoppage in the gas transit to Slovakia on January 1, 2025, besides harming bilateral relations between Slovakia and Ukraine, also adversely affected the competitiveness of the European Union, an organisation that Kyiv is seeking membership, Fico said, adding that his perspective isn't unique within Europe.

Fico has threatened to cut electricity supplies to Ukraine and limit the support for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia, after Kyiv's refusal to extend the gas transit contract.

The gas transit contract between Ukraine and Russia expired on December 31, 2024, leading to the cessation of gas flows to Slovakia the following day as Zelensky opted not to renew the agreement.

Fico previously criticised Zelensky for making the decision unilaterally, without consulting European Union institutions or affected member states. He also warned of potential reciprocal measures, including cutting electricity supplies to Ukraine.

