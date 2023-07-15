S.Korean President makes surprise visit to Ukraine in show of support

Seoul, July 15 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Saturday, sending a strong signal of support for the war-torn nation, his office said.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee arrived in Ukraine following a three-day official visit to Poland, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.

He will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day and likely discuss areas where South Korea can provide additional aid, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Earlier Saturday, Yoon visited the site of mass killings in Bucha, near Kiev, before visiting Irpin, a civilian residential area that has been subject to large-scale missile attacks, the press secretary said.

He was also scheduled to lay a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in Kiev.

Further details are yet to be disclosed.

Yoon has shown strong support for Ukraine in line with his campaign for freedom, human rights and the rule of law in solidarity with like-minded nations.

South Korea has provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in its protracted war with Russia but denied the country's requests for lethal weapons.

This will be the second Yoon-Zelensky meeting after one held on the sidelines of a G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May.

At the time, Yoon promised additional non-lethal aid, including demining equipment and ambulances.

Yoon's visit to Ukraine came at the end of a two-leg trip that earlier took him to Lithuania for the NATO Summit and then to Poland for an official visit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.