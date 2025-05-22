Skipper Waseem hails team spirit as UAE clinch T20I series against Bangladesh 

Sharjah, May 22 (IANS) Captain Muhammad Waseem hailed the spirit of the UAE dressing room after a come-from-behind T20I series win against Bangladesh. It’s just the second time UAE have claimed T20I series against a Full Member, with the first back in 2021 when they defeated Ireland, also 2-1.

Originally slated as a two-match T20I series, the two nations agreed to schedule a third contest, giving the UAE extra incentive having gone 1-0 down on Saturday.

The UAE completed the comeback on Wednesday evening, chasing down Bangladesh’s 162 in the final over of the match, powered by an unbeaten 87-run stand from just 51 balls between Sharafu and Asif Khan.

The series win is more remarkable considering the inexperience of the home side, naming five uncapped players before the series started, and skipper Waseem, who also claimed Player of the Series honours, sang the side’s praises.

“(I’m) very happy they did very well throughout the series,” Waseem shared during the broadcast. We were not losing our hopes, and we were giving hope to everyone. We can chase every score in Sharjah, or against every team, and we are used to it here. To be honest, I'm very happy.”

"I'm very happy we have made history. This series means a lot to us. It's very helpful for us in the future. And I'm very happy with the performance of the boys.

“The way Asif (Khan) played, Alishan (Sharafu), Rahul Chopra, and the way Haider (Ali) bowled, and the other bowlers. I'm very happy with the performance of my whole team," Waseem was quoted by ICC.

Sharafu (68 not out from 47 balls) and Asif (41 no tout from 26) were methodical even as the required rate climbed over 10, wearing several blows from Bangladesh’s pace attack and mixing singles in with boundaries at the backend. The pair combined with three sixes in the 16th over to put the hosts in the driver’s seat, with Sharafu eventually capping off a Player of the Match performance with a boundary, ICC reports.

When asked about his plan of attack, Sharafu stuck to one or two technical and tactical points. "The plan was pretty simple: to go out there and play as many balls as possible. Everything just worked out in the end. (It’s) about the strides. It's just something that I do usually, just to get myself moving and go towards the ball. But there was no specific plan for it.

"As soon as he (Asif) came in, it was quite simple to just keep the scoreboard ticking and look for the odd boundary, and just keep rotating strike, for starters," the all-rounder said at the post-match interview.

“I'm sure everyone's pumped up (over in the dugout). Once that third game was announced, everyone was optimistic in the dressing room that we could go 2-1 up in the series. And I think everything just worked out for us after that," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.