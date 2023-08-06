Six killed as heavy rain batters China's Jilin province

Beijing, Aug 6 (IANS) Six people were killed and four others are missing after heavy rain pummeled Shulan city in China's Jilin province, local authorities said.

Shulan was recording continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. On Friday, the average daily precipitation had reached 111.7 mm

Nine reservoirs exceeding flood limits in the city had maintained proper discharge till Saturday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The current round of rainfall has now basically ended.

A total of 18,916 people have been evacuated, with 21 temporary relocation facilities established.

Around 85 electricity and 26 telecommunication facilities have been restored.

