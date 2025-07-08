Sirsa hails fuel ban deferral as major relief, credits Delhi CM’s push for practical rollout

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa welcomed the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) decision to defer the enforcement of its fuel ban on End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles, calling it a “major relief” for the people of the capital.

The revised directive, which postpones the ban on refuelling older vehicles until November 1, 2025, in Delhi and five adjoining NCR districts, follows sustained appeals from the Delhi government, citing technical and legal challenges.

Speaking to IANS, Sirsa credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s persistent efforts in advocating for a more practical rollout.

“Our concerns have been acknowledged. The earlier directive to seize vehicles at fuel stations has now been relaxed. This is a big relief for Delhiites,” he said.

Sirsa had earlier flagged serious flaws in the implementation of the CAQM’s original order, which was set to take effect from July 1. He pointed to inconsistencies in the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, which he argued could unfairly target some vehicles while missing others due to gaps in high-security registration plate data.

He also raised concerns about the lack of coordination with neighbouring states, warning that a Delhi-only enforcement could lead to fuel smuggling and undermine the policy’s intent.

In a detailed letter to the CAQM, Sirsa questioned the very definition of “end-of-life” vehicles, arguing that a car deemed unfit in Delhi could still legally operate in other parts of the country.

He also cautioned that the policy, if implemented without regional parity, could disrupt livelihoods and create legal ambiguities under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The CAQM’s revised order now sets a phased timeline: the fuel ban will begin in Delhi and five high-density NCR districts from November 1, 2025, and extend to the rest of the region by April 1, 2026.

Vehicles identified through ANPR or other mechanisms will face legal action, including impounding and disposal under the RVSF Rules, 2021.

While the Commission reaffirmed its commitment to curbing vehicular pollution, it acknowledged the need for operational readiness and interstate coordination. For now, the Delhi government has pledged to continue working with stakeholders to ensure a smoother, more equitable transition.

