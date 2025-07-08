All Delhi govt hospitals to get Jan Aushadhi Kendra by month-end: Health Minister

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Tuesday that by the end of this month, every Delhi government hospital will have a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, ensuring access to affordable medicines for all.

"We are working at a war footing level to upgrade and expand Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure. Every citizen must have access to quality treatment, whether it's dialysis, diagnostics, or traditional wellness care," said Singh after chairing a review meeting of the Health Department.

He reaffirmed the Delhi Government’s commitment to strengthening the city’s healthcare infrastructure and ensuring affordable and accessible medical services for every resident.

During the meeting, senior officials apprised the Minister that Burari Hospital is set to enhance critical care with the installation of 55 dialysis machines, a significant development considering the population density in Burari and its adjoining areas.

The Minister was also informed that 21 Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras have already been operationalised in Delhi government hospitals.

As part of a major diagnostic services upgrade, Delhi will dedicate a Model Diagnostic Laboratory to the public by August this year, capable of conducting 118 essential health tests. These labs will provide all routine diagnostics to improve early detection and preventive care.

In a major boost to holistic wellness, the AYUSH Department of the Delhi Government will soon establish a dedicated Mental and Wellness Centre at Burari Hospital, focused on addressing anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.

Based on India’s traditional healing systems, this centre will offer integrated healthcare through preventive care and lifestyle disease management.

It will be launched as a pilot project, and upon its success, similar facilities will be set up in other government hospitals across Delhi.

The Health Minister directed senior officials to ensure Ayushman Bharat cardholders do not face any difficulty during hospital admissions or health check-ups in Delhi government-empanelled facilities.

He said the Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is committed to delivering world-class, inclusive, and affordable healthcare to the people of Delhi through innovative, sustained and focused healthcare policies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.