Punjab, first to launch cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh

Chandigarh, July 8 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ushered in an era of health revolution with the launch of Mukh Mantri Sehat Beema Yojna, the first state to provide cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to all residents.

Addressing the gathering here, the Chief Minister said a number of families are suffering from serious ailments but can’t afford to get quality treatment due to its high cost.

He said the people just gave up because they had to either sell their land or house to get treatment for the diseases.

CM Mann said this is because of the lacklustre performance of the previous regimes that had never bothered to pay heed towards this issue.

The Chief Minister said that now, with the launch of this policy, all the residents of the state will be entitled to cashless treatment worth Rs 10 lakh.

He said the treatment will be free in all empanelled hospitals of the government, giving a huge succour to the common man.

Mann said now no residents in the state will have to shelve even a single penny from their pocket for getting treated for serious ailments.

The Chief Minister said Kejriwal is credited for bringing sectors like health, education, power, water and infrastructure to the centre stage of national politics.

He said these sectors are the top five priorities of his government, and no stone is being left unturned for it.

Mann said that while the other political parties have always pursued the agenda of hatred and divisiveness, AAP under Kejriwal had given a new direction to politics by giving top priority to these sectors.

The Chief Minister said a learned person like Kejriwal is the panacea for all the ills of the country. “When a person like Kejriwal will lead the country, only then will it lead the world, and all the social maladies will be removed.”

