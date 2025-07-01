Sirsa announces cloud seeding trials in Delhi from Aug 30-Sep 10

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Tuesday that the Delhi government has secured final clearance from the aviation regulator for conducting cloud seeding trials between August 30 and September 10 over the National Capital.

Calling it a historic step towards implementing science-based environmental solutions, Sirsa said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clearance marks the beginning of Delhi’s first-ever airborne experiment to mitigate pollution through induced precipitation.

Taking a jibe at the previous AAP government, Sirsa said, “Cloud seeding has been spoken about for years but never implemented. For 10 years, it remained on paper.”

“We took this up, coordinated with 13 departments, secured all approvals, including from DGCA, and now Delhi will finally witness cloud seeding between August 30 and September 10. This is a historic achievement,” he said.

Sirsa also elaborated that while the original DGCA clearance allowed operations between July 4 and July 11, 2025, input from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, suggested that monsoon cloud patterns during this window may not support optimal cloud seeding.

“As a result, IIT Kanpur, in consultation with the Delhi Government, requested an alternate window — from August 30 to September 10 — better suited for the operation,” he said.

The sorties will focus on areas most likely to support low-altitude cloud formation and high pollution retention. As per the tentative flight plan prepared by the experts, cloud seeding aircraft will fly over Kundli border zones, Alipur, Bawana, Rohini, Burari, Pavi Sadakpur, and some stretches along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway

The Minister said the operations will be led by the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Kanpur, using aircraft VT-IIT (Cessna 206-H), which has been fully equipped with cloud-seeding instrumentation.

Sirsa informed that the crew has prior experience in similar flight missions, and all mandatory DGCA conditions, including licences and certifications, have been complied with.

“The cloud seeding method will involve dispersion of hygroscopic particles (like sodium chloride or other aerosols) from below the cloud layer, enhancing precipitation and improving pollutant washout in the lower atmosphere,” Minister Sirsa added.

He said, according to the DGCA permission letter, the following conditions are to be fulfilled: Flights must be conducted under Visual Flight Rules(VFR). The aircraft must maintain continuous visibility of terrain and avoid obstacles at all times; the use of any aerial photography or videography equipment during the operation is strictly prohibited, and the flight must remain strictly within the approved airspace/region and must avoid prohibited, restricted, or notified airspaces, unless separate permissions are obtained.

The DGCA has also mandated that the flight operator must obtain ATC clearance from the concerned aerodromes and coordinate closely with aviation traffic units during all flights.

All operations must be recorded and properly documented, DGCA should be informed of any incident, accident, or abnormality occurring during the flights, it said.

