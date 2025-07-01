MP clears Defence University proposal, to come up in Bhopal (Lead)

Bhopal, July 1 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, on Tuesday, approved a series of major development initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure, education, and rural livelihoods across the state.

In a significant move, the Cabinet cleared the establishment of a campus of Defence University -- Rashtriya Raksha Vishwavidyalaya (RRU) in Bhopal. The Gujarat-based national security and policing university will be allotted 10 acres of land within the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) campus.

Until its permanent infrastructure is developed, RRU will operate from existing RGPV facilities. The state government has committed Rs 1.05 crore annually for three years to support the university’s establishment.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said the institute will enhance employment opportunities and skill development in national security for youth in Madhya Pradesh, while also boosting the state’s standing in higher education.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 4,572 crore for the repair and reconstruction of 1,766 damaged bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). These bridges, built to improve rural connectivity, have deteriorated over time, affecting transportation and access in several regions. The Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority will oversee the repair work.

Another key decision was the launch of the Vrindavan Gram Yojana, under which one model village will be developed in each of the state’s 230 assembly constituencies.

These ‘Vrindavan Villages’ will be equipped with 27 development standards, including basic amenities, sustainable infrastructure, and community services. Additionally, the Cabinet okayed the “Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam” scheme, aimed at promoting women-led horticulture and environmental sustainability.

Under this initiative, 30,000 women from self-help groups will plant 30 lakh fruit-bearing plants across 30,000 acres of land. The state will invest Rs 900 crore in the project, which includes financial support for saplings, fertilisers, fencing, irrigation, and training.

The plantation drive, aligned with the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, will run from July 1 to September 15, with participation from multiple departments including Panchayat and Rural Development, Urban Development, Forest, and Horticulture.

