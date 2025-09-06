Sinner downplays injury concern ahead of US Open final, says ‘Nothing to worry about’

New York, Sep 6 (IANS) World No.1 Jannik Sinner reassured fans that his injury concern is ‘nothing to worry about’ ahead of the 2025 US Open final, where he will take on Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian left the court to receive treatment on his stomach region after losing the second set against Felix Auger-Aliassime. He returned to take the semi-finals in four sets, marking his fifth consecutive major final.

“I just felt a small twitching after a serve when I served there in the second set on 4-3. After the treatment, was feeling much, much better,” Sinner said.

“At some point I didn't feel anything anymore. I was serving back to normal pace, so it was all good. Nothing to worry about. But I preferred to go off court because it's on a different spot. So it's all good."

Sinner has won three of the past four Slams and can make it four of five if he defeats rival Alcaraz in Sunday’s championship match. The Italian is trying to claim his fifth major trophy.

“Amazing stats. I would have never thought that I would make this when I turned pro, and now I find myself here, so it's amazing. I think five straight Grand Slam finals, it's something great. The consistency and putting myself there in the later stages of the biggest tournaments we have, it's amazing.

“But in the same time, I know it's in the back of my head, whatever I'm doing, but in the same time whatever is done is done. I'm here. I have a very important day Sunday, and then we’ll see,” Sinner added.

The US Open final between Sinner and Alcaraz on Sunday will be for the season’s final major trophy as well as the world No. 1 crown in the ATP Rankings.

Sinner has held the top spot for 65 consecutive weeks since capturing it on June 10 last year, becoming the first Italian world No. 1.

