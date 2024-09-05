Singapore squash Mongolia for 10, joint-lowest total in men's T20Is

Bangi (Malaysia), Sep 5 (IANS) Singapore floored Mongolia after bundling them for 10 in the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A match in Bangi on Thursday. The total was the joint-lowest in the men's T20I history, matching Isle of Man's score against Spain last year.

Singapore registered a thumping nine-wicket win against Mongolia with 115 balls remaining. Chasing a target of 11, Singapore took only five balls despite losing a wicket on the first delivery. This victory marked Singapore's second win in the competition, while Mongolia remained winless after four matches and sat at the bottom of the table.

Harsha Bharadwaj starred for Singapore, taking 6 for 3 in his four overs, recording the second-best bowling figures in a men's T20I. The 17-year-old legspinner took two wickets in the first over and five of the six wickets Mongolia lost during the powerplay. Mongolia's innings featured five ducks, and they now hold three of the four lowest scores in men's T20Is, all recorded in 2024.

Mongolia batted for ten overs, playing out three maidens, with their partnerships for the fourth and last wickets lasting 11 balls each, the longest of their innings. In Singapore's chase, Raoul Sharma hit a six off his first ball, and William Simpson sealed the win with a four off the penultimate ball of the first over.

Brief score: Mongolia 10/10 in 10 overs (Gandemberel Ganbold 2, Zoljavkhlan Shurentsetseg 2*; Harsha Bharadwaj 6-3, Akshay Puri 2-4) lost to Singapore 13/1 in 0.5 over Raoul Sharma 7*, William Simpson 6*) by nine wickets.

