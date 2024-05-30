Singapore Open: Sindhu bows out after sound round loss against Marin

Singapore, May 30 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu's Singapore Open campaign ended in the second round after losing to familiar foe Carolina Marin of Spain, here on Thursday.

World no. 12 Sindhu suffered a 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 hard-fought loss in the second round of the BWF Super 750 Badminton tournament.

Earlier, the Indian ace defeated world No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-12, 22-20 in the opening round to set up a meeting with former Olympic champion Marin.

The two shuttlers famously faced each other in the final of the Rio 2016 Olympics where the Spaniard emerged victorious

With a win on Thursday, Marin extended her head-to-head record over Sindhu to 12-5.

More to follow.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.