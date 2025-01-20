Singapore expects heavy traffic at land checkpoints during Chinese New Year

Singapore, Jan 20 (IANS) Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday warned of "very heavy traffic" at its land checkpoints with Malaysia during the upcoming Chinese New Year period.

In a statement, the ICA advised travellers to "expect delays and factor in additional time for immigration clearance" from January 24 to February 2, citing ongoing enhanced checks.

The authority highlighted the surge in travel experienced during the recent year-end school holidays when more than 24 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, a 20 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

On December 20, 2024, a record-breaking 562,000 crossings were recorded in a single day, surpassing the previous high of over 553,000 on December 13, 2024. "Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia," the ICA noted.

The ICA also provided a list of recommendations to ensure smoother journeys, including checking that passports have at least six months' validity and avoiding prohibited or controlled items, Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore is holding a floral display 'Spring Blossoms' to welcome the Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, in the Flower Dome of Gardens by the Bay, inviting people to enjoy the festival that symbolizes renewal and family unity.

The display kicked off last Friday and will last until February 23.

The 2025 Lunar New Year falls on January 29. It coincides with the date of new moon and signals the start of the Year of the Snake.

The Chinese New Year celebration, also known as Spring Festival, has been officially inscribed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

