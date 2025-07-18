Sikandar Kher shares he cried after watching Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great: ‘You have made a pure film’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher took to social media to shower praise on his stepfather Anupam Kher’s directorial venture, “Tanvi The Great.”

Sharing an emotional note, Sikandar revealed that the film moved him to tears and commended Kher for creating a heartfelt and pure film. Taking to Instagram, Sikandar posted a poster of the film and wrote, “I’ve seen you work on Tanvi the Great since day one and I don’t think I’ve ever seen you so invested in anything. Kher Saab you have made a pure film which is all heart. I laughed I cried but most of all I smiled throughout. Congratulations on today and thank you for giving this film to a world that really needs it. All my love always.”

Notably, the veteran actor reacted to Sikandar’s kind words in the comments sections of his post. Anupam commented, “Love you.”

For the unversed, Sikandar Kher is the son of actress and politician Kirron Kher from her first marriage to Gautam Berry. In 1985, Kirron married Anupam Kher, who then became Sikandar’s stepfather.

On July 17, a special premiere of ‘Tanvi The Great’ was held in Mumbai, marking a rare red-carpet appearance by veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher. The actress, dressed in a red salwar suit, was seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband. Sikandar Kher also accompanied them at the event.

Among others who attended the star-studded premiere were Mahesh Bhatt, comedian Krushan Abhishek, Tiku Shardra, Mahima Chaudhry, Gulshan Grover, Sunidhi Chauhan, and others. Earlier, a special premiere of ‘Tanvi The Great’ was held in the national capital, where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was in attendance.

After watching the film, she praised Anupam Kher’s directorial effort, calling it both "inspirational" and "heart-touching." Speaking to the media post-screening, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the film, especially for children, and expressed her happiness over its powerful message.

