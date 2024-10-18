Sidharth Malhotra shows power of perspective

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking quote attributed to the renowned author Wayne Dyer.

The inspiring quote reflects the power of perspective in shaping how we experience life. The ‘Ek Villain’ actor, known for his thoughtful posts and positive outlook, often shares motivational posts with his fans and followers.

On Friday, Sidharth shared a candid photo of himself, where he is seen looking away from the camera. The actor is smiling as he gazes at something in the distance. The post was captioned, “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.- Wayne Dyer.” The ‘Shershaah’ star looks handsome in white tee paired with red and black checked t-shirt. Shortly after he posted his photo, fans flocked to the comments section and gushed over the actor’s radiant smile.

One fan commented, “the smile means entire world to me.” Another said, “Yeh Dil maange more of you.” A third user wrote, “Thisss smileee.” Meanwhile, Sidharth recently made headlines after reports surfaced that he will be collaborating with his wife, actress Kiara Advani, for Maddock Films’ upcoming love story.

While the plot details remain under wraps, sources suggest that it won’t follow the typical Bollywood love story formula. A source close to the development was quoted as saying, “There is an interesting twist and a novel element in this love story. It will blend romance with fantasy elements.” Sidharth and Kiara had earlier worked together in Vishnuvardhan’s directorial ‘Shershaah’ which was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. He will be next seen in ‘Yodha’ with Disha Patani and ‘Param Sundari’ co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Besides these, Sidharth Malhotra also action-packed thriller ‘Race 4’, where he will go head-to-head with Saif Ali Khan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.