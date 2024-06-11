Shotgunners eye World Cup medal points in Lonato with eye on Paris berth

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) A 12-member Indian squad will take aim in Lonato, Italy for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun. The competitions will begin on Wednesday with the last final scheduled for six days later on June 18.

The first three rounds of the men’s and women’s trap qualifiers take centre-stage on Wednesday with India fielding a full-strength three-member team in each event.

There are points to be picked up for medals won at this World Cup, which can help shooters confirm their Paris Olympic berths before the Shotgun squad is announced.

A 15-member Rifle and Pistol squad has already been announced for the upcoming Paris Games next month.

Many among the 12-member team are still in contention for Paris, particularly in events like Men’s and Women’s Trap and Women’s Skeet, therefore the Indians are expected to come out all guns blazing.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta will feature in the Men’s Trap, while Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh and Manish Keer will represent India in the Women’s Trap competition. The top six make it to the finals in each event, which are scheduled for Thursday, June after the final two rounds of qualification are concluded.

Team

Men’s Trap- Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta

Women’s Trap- Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer

Men’s Skeet- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh

Women’s Skeet- Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon

